This Is The Perfect Reason To Have An Abortion

We have choice — for now, anyway . Abortion is still legal in the U.S., and yet, it’s incredibly difficult for many people to actually obtain one. Some may not have the ability to pay for one, thanks to legislation like the Hyde Amendment , which prohibits Medicaid from covering it. Some may not have the ability to easily get to a safe medical facility, as is the case in states like Missouri, which as of 2019 had just one abortion center for its population of over 6 million. Others may not trust the medical institutions that do provide the abortion care, in part due to centuries of well-documented institutionalized racism that is still evident today in many states’ anti-abortion legislation.