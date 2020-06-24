Why Tennessee’s Quickly Passed Abortion Ban Is Racist

“On this Juneteenth holiday, commemorating the liberation of slaves two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, we find ourselves once again impacted by white supremacy, errant theology, and political terrorism led by white men,” Cherisse Scott of SisterReach said in a statement. “This abortion ban is the knee on the neck of Black women. This abortion ban will place our lives at stake and is the crucifixion of the most vulnerable people in Tennessee. Gov. [Bill] Lee, every Senator and House Representative who made this abortion ban possible, are no better than Officer Derek Chauvin.”