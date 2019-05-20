Don't Boycott Alabama Because Of The Abortion Bill — Come Fight With Us

We can’t do this alone. We don’t have the resources. National organizations leave us out because they think change here is impossible, and in doing so, ensure nothing ever changes. Folks in other places write us off because it’s easy — they think what happens in Alabama doesn’t impact them. But it does. So I’m asking you not to write us off. I’m asking you to come down here and take a look around. We’re all the things you’ve heard, and a million things you haven’t, and our future isn’t written yet. There’s still so much work to do. And if you’re willing to give it a shot, I have an extra protest sign in my trunk, and a spot in my car for the ride to Montgomery. Let’s write a different future together.