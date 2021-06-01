Even worse, he tells me that they already opened the INVOcell device to prep for the procedure, and it can’t be used again once it’s opened. Money down the drain. I literally want to scream and punch this guy when he tells me that. Since the vial of sperm has been defrosted, he asks if I’d like to do an IUI anyways. I am still disoriented from the anesthesia, bawling my eyes out, and now I have to make another important decision. He takes me into a procedure room, and they let my wife come in. I tell her what happened, and she’s furious. She blames him for everything. I want to blame him for everything too. The truth is nothing is ever guaranteed when it comes to infertility. We agree to do the IUI. I figure there are two eggs somewhere in my tubes, so that’s two possibilities for pregnancy. He apologises again and says he won’t charge me for the anesthesia, since I really was put under for nothing.