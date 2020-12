Fertility Diary: 2 Rounds Of IVF & Chronic Endometritis

But there’s a hang-up before we get that far. Leading up to ovulation, we learn that the hormones stimulated five mature follicles. The doctor tells me that could result in multiple pregnancies.Given our pregnancy history, our doctors strongly recommend we don't move forwardwith this IUI, due to the risks of multiples. They say when three or more eggs get fertilized, the health risks for the mother and babies increase. I want to go forward with the insemination process (since IUI only has about a 15% success rate anyway ) but my husband isn’t willing to take that risk. There’s no obvious compromise. In the end, we decide to cancel our cycle. I’m devastated and, frankly, angry. My body was pumped with hormones, and now there’s no chance of getting pregnant. What a waste. It’s going to take me some time to realize my husband is coming from a good place. My only hope right now is that we can try again.