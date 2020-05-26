Lessons From My Late Mother: How I Survived A Miscarriage In COVID-19

When I knew that my mom would not live to see my children, I asked her for the best parenting advice she could give me. Her answer was simple and true: “Be there for your kids.” Remarkably, even after her passing, my mom was still there for me when I needed her most, helping me to push through my pain — a testament to her indomitable spirit. Through losing a baby, I realized the true power of a mother’s love; it can transcend body, time, and even death itself.