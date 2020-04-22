"My recommendation to infertility patients is that acupuncture is okay to do if they want to do it, it makes them feel good, and if they can afford to do it," he says. But because the jury is still out on its effectiveness, though, there's no pressure to try it if you don't want to, he adds. "If they don’t like doing it or have to use funds that could be used instead for proven fertility treatments, I would not recommend acupuncture.” If you're interested, it may be worth booking a session; just talk with your healthcare provider first.