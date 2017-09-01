According to Dr. Yang, the conditions that respond well to acupuncture are the ones that seem to cause symptoms without an underlying cause, such as migraines, IBS, and insomnia. "Many of them are the ones that you can't find anything structurally off or chemically wrong; you can't pinpoint what's wrong in most of the cases," he says. An acupuncturist will take a look at what the condition is, and figure out what's going on that's making it happen, Dr. Reed says. "The physiology of acupuncture is understanding what's going on in your body, and adjusting your treatment to see if it properly changes how your body is working," he says.