I’m sitting at my gynecologist’s office to have my annual checkup and some genetic testing done . They are screening me for 283 gene mutations that could cause various diseases and syndromes. Most couples don’t go through this process, but because I am over 34 and we are “choosing” our sperm donor, we opted in. If my test comes back with any positive results, our donor will then get screened for those same gene mutations. If we both test positive for the same mutation, there’s a higher chance our embryos could be affected, and we’ll probably use a different donor.