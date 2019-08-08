Everything You Need From Lauren Conrad’s Amazon Baby Registry

Beneath its adorable exterior of tiny sneakers and patterned onesies, the world of baby shopping is a complex and daunting place. A new parent is at risk of being tried by diapers, tested in trying to deduce what a Baby Bum Brush is, and overcome when selecting one stroller from an army of styles and brands. And then there are the questions: How big does a diaper stash need to be? What’s the difference between a sprinkle and a shower? And how do you shop for it all?! Amazon’s Baby Registry and Lauren Conrad have the answers.
Amazon's platform that facilitates the curation of parenting essentials just teamed up with Conrad to help users streamline this endless world of baby shopping even further. The former reality TV star turned lifestyle expert and experienced mom graciously shared her registry tips with us in an eye-opening phone call covering all the basics. “The first time around, it’s intimidating because there are so many options when it comes to anything baby, and the stakes are so high because you want to make sure you’re buying the best quality for your child,” she shared. Conrad, like many moms, maintains a balancing act of parenthood and professional responsibilities — and by using Amazon's subscription service on the products she knows she'll need every month (essentially diapers and wipes) Conrad saves time and money.
Today, the mom of two-year-old Liam launched her own registry for baby #2. In addition to including preferred brands and products, Conrad also enjoys having the flexibility to set up useful resources like diaper funds through the service. Plus, the benefits of speedy delivery extend far beyond convenience; "If you can ever eliminate time spent in the car and running around to stores, then you can spend a little more time with your family." Ahead, Conrad gives us a rundown of her must-have baby items to shop on Amazon now.
