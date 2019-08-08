Everything You Need From Lauren Conrad’s Amazon Baby Registry

Amazon's platform that facilitates the curation of parenting essentials just teamed up with Conrad to help users streamline this endless world of baby shopping even further. The former reality TV star turned lifestyle expert and experienced mom graciously shared her registry tips with us in an eye-opening phone call covering all the basics. “The first time around, it’s intimidating because there are so many options when it comes to anything baby, and the stakes are so high because you want to make sure you’re buying the best quality for your child,” she shared. Conrad, like many moms, maintains a balancing act of parenthood and professional responsibilities — and by using Amazon's subscription service on the products she knows she'll need every month (essentially diapers and wipes) Conrad saves time and money.