Motherhood, as R29's co-founder and global editor-in-chief Christene Barberich put it recently, "requires a kind of brain power and physical tenacity that feels like you are in training for the Tour de France but with all the wrong gear." With Christene's disarming POV fresh on our minds, we tasked our very own style guru with curating an Amazon shopping guide for all the right gear — product picks that make new mom training feel less messy and more savvy. From a foolproof baby food maker to sweetly patterned cotton onesie packs and miracle balm for sore baby booties — scroll on to snag the Amazon goods Refinery29's global EIC and new mom shopping pro swears by. And to all the moms reading this one — feel free to shout out your life-saving list of handy doodads and investment buys in the comments section below.
