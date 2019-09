Take A Look Inside Christene Barberich's Non-Traditional Baby Nursery

The word "nursery" tends to conjure up images of muted pastels, zoo animals, and lollipops. But unsurprisingly, given her penchant for bold fashion and design choices, Refinery29 global editor-in-chief Christene Barberich took a more unexpected approach when designing her newborn daughter, Rafaela "Raffi" Rose's first bedroom. With moody walls, graphic prints and throw pillows, and a hot pink velvet couch that announces "It's a girl!" in the coolest way possible, it feels like the kind of place we'd like to curl up in. And ultimately, shouldn't that be the point of a nursery?