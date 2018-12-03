Take A Look Inside Christene Barberich's Non-Traditional Baby Nursery

The word "nursery" tends to conjure up images of muted pastels, zoo animals, and lollipops. But unsurprisingly, given her penchant for bold fashion and design choices, Refinery29 global editor-in-chief Christene Barberich took a more unexpected approach when designing her newborn daughter, Rafaela "Raffi" Rose's first bedroom. With moody walls, graphic prints and throw pillows, and a hot pink velvet couch that announces "It's a girl!" in the coolest way possible, it feels like the kind of place we'd like to curl up in. And ultimately, shouldn't that be the point of a nursery?
In a cover story for Domino magazine, Barberich — who recently released a home furnishings collaboration with The Inside — walks us through her process of crafting the space from a "quasi-laundry/guest room" in the Brooklyn Heights apartment she shares with her husband, architect Kevin Baxter. Ultimately, it was an exercise not just in blending whimsy with a bit of edge, but in making an 8-by-12 foot area feel like so much more. Small space dwellers, take note.
"It's true," Barberich writes, "Nothing about this room screams typical nursery — in fact, if it weren’t for the sleek mini crib and bassinet, some colorful picture books, and a minimalist mobile, you might not realize that a baby resides here. But she does. And no doubt, she’ll continue to make it her own as she grows up and makes our space feel more like a home than ever before."
