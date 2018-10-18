Every Single Thing From The Christene Barberich x The Inside Collaboration

If you’re like us, you’re probably not satisfied limiting your self-expression to what you wear. As much as we love the magic that happens when we get creative in our closets, we want the rest of our world — our spaces, from our beds to our offices and everywhere in between — to be just as inspiring. Which is why we’re thrilled that our own Christene Barberich, co-founder and global editor-in-chief of Refinery29, has come together with direct-to-consumer home furnishings company The Inside to create a range of stylish, artful furniture and accessories. We don’t care much for spoilers, but we’ll tell you right now: you’re going to want all of it.
The Inside is all about merging high fashion with home decor through collaborations with the likes of Clare V, Peter Som, and now, our fearless leader. We appreciate that they offer an edited selection of must-have items (things like wingback chairs, headboards, and trendy removable wallpaper) without all the head-scratching filler items you sometimes encounter elsewhere (what's a dust ruffle, and why would we want one?). A rotating range of limited-edition prints developed by some of the best in the business keeps things interesting. Basically, if you’ve ever felt uninspired by the home goods market — or maybe just thought that your only options were shopping exclusively IKEA or drooling over stuff you can’t dream of being able to afford — well, this one’s for you.
When creating her collection, Barberich, a longtime textile lover and vintage collector, drew inspiration from groundbreaking female creators, including printmaker Anni Albers, ceramicist Edith Heath, architect Anne Griswold Tyng, and the renowned quiltmakers of Gee's Bend, Alabama. Because female artists have long struggled to achieve the same recognition as their male counterparts, we love seeing their work acknowledged and made part of the contemporary conversation. The best part? The way these patterns work as individual statement pieces or all together — just like the components of your favorite outfit.
Scroll on for the full collection (keep in mind that each item comes in a range of fabrics and finishes), which is available today for prices between $49 and $799.
