Name: Elizaveta

Starting point: New York, NY

Destination: Newport, RI

Total drive time: 8 hours



Why did you decide to take this road trip?

Being cooped up in a small, unbelievably noisy NYC apartment with my mom since late March has taken a toll on both of us. Unfortunately, my mom has been on furlough since April due to the pandemic, and we desperately wanted a change of scenery. Both of us fantasized about escaping to a cute, clean, quiet town where we would forget about COVID-19, police brutality against Black people, and my mom's joblessness for just a few days. Newport, Rhode Island was the perfect place to do just that. The day we arrived my boyfriend called me and said he could join us because his work plans fell through so he drove in the next day.



Did you drive by yourself or with others?

My boyfriend was the chauffeur for this road trip, which my mom and I are grateful for.



How did you handle stops? Did you take special precautions due to COVID-19?

The three of us washed and sanitized our hands frequently and wore masks, plus I carried around sanitizing wipes so I could clean the tables and chairs we sat in.



What was the most challenging part of the road trip?

Budgeting is challenging during a road trip because everyone wants to stay at a nice hotel and eat at cute local places, but times are hard financially so you have to make the right choice and save whenever possible because there's a lot of uncertainty.



What was the most enjoyable part of the road trip?

Taking a tour of the famous mansions in Rhode Island called the Breakers and the Elms. The story behind the mansion owners are designers are fascinating.



How did you stay entertained?

The three of us listened to podcasts and music and planned our trip during the drive. It was challenging finding content that a 49-year-old woman and two 22-year-olds both like, but we managed it well.



How much money did you spend on the road trip?

We spent $220 on Marriott hotels for four nights, which was lovely. My boyfriend paid for gas thankfully. The goal was to save on food so we spent $40 a day on meals and alcohol for three people, which didn't feel restrictive. We still enjoyed ourselves. For entertainment, we visited the famous Rhode Island mansions, which cost approximately $60 for two tours.



Would you consider taking a similar road trip again even when flying becomes safer post-pandemic?

Prior to the pandemic, I was lucky because I would go outside the country at least twice a year to explore and visit family. Now, after taking multiple road trips, I've realized that there are many hidden gems in the U.S. and I intend to travel within the country a lot more even after the health crisis.



Based on your experience, what's the best tip you could share with others who want to take a road trip?

My biggest recommendation is taking frequent stops along the way in parks and areas where social distancing is possible. Stretch your legs and see how people live in other towns and cities.