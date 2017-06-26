Regardless of the type of pill you're on, it's a good idea to check in with your doctor before doing this. Of course, you should always take your medications as specified by your doctor, and this is technically "breaking the rules." But, despite what you might have heard or assumed, it's not bad to skip your period on purpose. Now, if you're not on birth control and not getting your period, that's definitely something to talk to your doctor about, Dr. Dardik says. However, if you're "on the pill, it is not at all harmful not to get your period." In other words, your doctor will probably be totally on board with your switcheroo. The only drawback to skipping your period is that some women will experience spotting, Dr. Dardik says.