How My Wife & I Moved Forward With Fertility Treatments After Miscarriage & A Stillbirth

In a moment of desperation, as I grieve, I purchase three more vials of sperm and ship them to my clinic. I can’t let my pain decimate our dream. After purchasing the sperm I feel dead inside. I wish there was a way to fill this gigantic hole where my son should be. It’s important to me to be able to carry a piece of him forward, and so I want to make sure I can use the same donor when we try again. This was always a part of our plan, but we didn’t plan for our baby to die, so now is not the time to take chances. While it’s extremely unlikely that our donor would not be available in the future, I rationalize this in my head as the “right” thing to do right now.