I Tried An At-Home Hormone Test Kit – But How Much Can It Tell Me About My Fertility?

As I waited it occurred to me that while I seem to be having more conversations about fertility than ever before, what's really being discussed in all but name is infertility or, rather, the fear of it. Since time immemorial, women who can’t or don’t have children have been singled out by society. To be “barren”, through choice or not, is to be an unnatural pariah. The term comes from the Middle English word barain which can be defined by what it is not: it was used to refer to anything that wasn’t fruitful whether that be women, animals or land. To be a woman who is not or has never been pregnant has long been deemed “unnatural”. In the Renaissance, infertility was described by male writers as an evil spell . And, throughout the early modern period, by some, women who experienced it were considered witches