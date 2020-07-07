I Had My First Post-Lockdown Haircut. Here’s Everything You Need To Know

If you look forward to kicking back with a glass of champagne or a cup of tea, I'm sorry to tell you that they are not offered on arrival, nor during the appointment. Sad but totally necessary. Buller & Rice encourage customers to bring along refillable water bottles or you could stop off for a takeaway coffee before your appointment. As well as refreshments, magazines are not offered to customers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. You can bring along your own magazine, though, and personal items such as phones, laptops, iPads and books are also allowed.