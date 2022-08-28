Ask A Therapist: My Sister Is Pregnant & It’s Tearing Us Apart

You talk about being overshadowed or that you will be treated differently. I can't know what led you to believe that but it's important to recognise that as humans we are me-centric. Everyone looks at things from their perspective and no one has more insight into us than us. And so it's very easy to feel deprioritised or unimportant. The majority of us crave validation, recognition, inclusion and because of that it's very easy to feel 'overshadowed' by someone else's positive developments. So it's not untoward that you should feel this way. But if you want to change the situation, you have to look at the other person's perspective, just like you got them to look at your own. Maybe that's a thought exercise, imagining your sister's perspective. Or that could mean a discussion where you say: "Look, this is what it feels like for me. I want to know what it feels like for you and I really don't mean to be cruel, but you can understand that this has been on the agenda for me and my partner for a while." To try and close that gap will either come through understanding or through communication or both.