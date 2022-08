Ask A Therapist: My Sister Is Pregnant & It’s Tearing Us Apart

Don't forget, you are also managing a lot of stress from the adoption process and it can be really hard to not have that impact other relationships, even if it's not talked about. Oftentimes our body will express that we're in a difficult state in how we talk to other people, how we carry ourselves and then other people will intuitively pick up on it. To manage it, I'd return to our good old theme of self-compassion. The more that we can accept that we're going through it, the more it gives us the space to manage those emotions rather than battle them. Finding ways to channel that stress into creative or wellbeing activities can also help. The more that we can express our emotions in whatever ways are suitable for us, the more likely that our stress and tension won't spill out into the wrong targets or those immediately around us.