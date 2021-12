As A Child Of Interracial Adoption, I’m Still Figuring Out Who I Am

I know I am still overcoming a lot of issues about my identity. I look at these issues in a positive way, as character-building. I am still growing as a person and, of course, there will be challenges — but I know I am getting better at dealing with them, expressing them the way I need to and talking openly to the people who are interested and care about me. In the past, I’ve spoken publicly to parents and teenagers who are part of an organisation called CACH (Children Adopted from China) about interracial adoption and the complications it can have. I’ve been attending events organised by CACH for the last 24 years and have met so many incredible women who are in the same boat. We’ve exchanged stories, given advice and laughed together. I no longer call them my friends but rather my sisters, as we share an incredibly strong bond that can’t be broken.