Is It Time To Rethink The Phrase “Starting A Family”?

Lara, one of the women who pointed this out to me in our Money Diaries Facebook group and who is childless rather than child-free, tells me: "This terminology contributes to the narrative that we’re incomplete without children and that our family of two is less important than those with children. Once you look for it, you start to see how pervasive the language is — politicians love to talk about 'hardworking families' and they always mean people with children." She adds that this rubs her the wrong way as her childlessness is not deliberate. "Involuntary childlessness is an emotive topic anyway and this just compounds the feeling of being 'less than.' I imagine it really pisses child-free people off for similar reasons! I think it’s a very non-inclusive way of asking someone about their home life."