Why I’m Done Apologising For Replying Late To People

When tech refuseniks slate the rest of us for being forever glued to our phones, that’s often the nuance they’re missing – that there are real people on the other end of the blinking light. We’re not antisocial; we’re hyper-social. But the way we conduct friendship has mutated in line with modern quirks. There’s the confessional intimacy of a chat window that turns stilted and awkward in a coffee shop. The people you barely bother to see IRL anymore, because they’re so omnipresent in your feeds. Or the beloved friend who has never quite mastered the art of writing an affectionate text, so every interaction ends with a panic that they secretly hate you. With loneliness such a widely documented epidemic just now , it feels like a dick move to brag about having too many friends – but I’m not sure the two states are mutually exclusive. While some friendships blossom and grow in the digital realm, others need fresh air to thrive.