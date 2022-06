I Met My Best Friend On An App

For new mums, friend-finding apps can be invaluable. Maria, 28, from Glasgow, started using Peanut when she was three months pregnant. She didn't have any friends in a similar situation and the country was going into the first national lockdown. At first, she was a little cautious: "I have never used a dating app so I was unsure what it would be like and how it would work. Would I meet like-minded women? Was it safe? Who would be able to read my information and was it private?" Now with an 8-month-old baby, Maria has found the connections she's made vital during the pandemic. "As friends and family were travelling less, having friends five minutes away was a blessing. When everything was closed, we would meet outside for walks and coffees. Now some of the friendships have even progressed to play dates and swimming. I believe a few of them will be lifelong friendships."