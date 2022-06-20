I Met My Best Friend On An App

When looking for new friends, you’re often told to join a sports team or sign up for activities. These apps bridge the gap and allow you to meet people just for socialising. "I found it difficult making friends. I don't have that many hobbies and I have moved around quite often," 26-year-old Eniye from Bedfordshire told me. On Bumble BFF, Eniye started conversations with people whose interests were similar to her own. "I connected well with one woman because we both started a food Instagram page during lockdown. Our first date was a picnic," she said. This friendship evolved but it wasn’t all plain sailing. "I met one potential friend from the app that ghosted me. I thought we’d had a good time but I never heard from her again," Eniye explained. "I kept replaying the meeting in my head, trying to figure out what went wrong," she added.