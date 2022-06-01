How To Get Through An Intimidating First Date

If you're anything like me, you spend a good amount of time psyching yourself up for a first date. Or, you know, having your friends do it for you. I've lost count of the number of "Do I have to go on this date?" texts I've sent to my best friend. It's not so much that I change my mind and suddenly don't want to hang out with whoever I've set the date with. It's just that I'm super awkward and prone to nerves that make me want to stay in my bed forever.
And I'm not the only one. I've gotten the same type of texts from friends before their first dates. There's just something about meeting up with a stranger (if you're online dating) that makes the butterflies in your stomach go into hyper-drive. What do you say? What do you wear? Do you split the bill? What if you spill your drink all over your shirt? (Hey, it happens.) Do I *gasp* KISS them?
Ahead, we've talked with two dating coaches, Lindsay Chrisler and Donna Barnes, for the tips you'll need to nail that first date and calm the butterflies. The big takeaway? You're going to be fine.