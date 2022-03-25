23 Aussies Reveal What They’re Willing To Spend On A First Date

First date etiquette can be a minefield to navigate. Throw in the gender pay gap, 'the man should pay' heterosexual expectation and the new crevices of modern dating, and the bill money dance just reached a new level of complicated.
39 Refinery29 Australia readers wrote in and divulged their first date spending habits. We found that the mean average amount people spend on a first date (think transport, food, drink and activity cost) is $57.30, and the mean average spend on preparation (think beauty appointments and new clothes) is $32.20.
We've narrowed their answers down to give you some insight into the current dating game. Here's what your fellow Aussies are coughing up — and what they're expecting their date to cough up.