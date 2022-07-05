Even as I was able to acknowledge my complicated relationship to dating, that awareness didn’t help me overcome the consequences of having lived a double life for so long. I still view romantic relationships as an illicit secret that I should hide, even when there’s no one to hide them from. I also tend to see my partnerships as ticking time bombs. Even as an independent adult, my subconscious approaches every potential relationship as though, sooner or later, my parents will find out about it, and it will be over. Because I fear my relationships will never meet a natural end, I self-sabotage to ensure the choice of ending them is mine. I also do this because I fear getting tied down to the wrong person, like my parents did.