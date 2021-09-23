For a Queer Indian Woman, I Dream About My Wedding Way Too Much

Despite all this, I find myself still making wedding guest lists. I hear myself randomly blurt out things like, "You have to play this song at my wedding" and picking out wedding videographers with my roommates. I plan what food I want to be served and what alcohol my friends would like to drink. I concoct plans of decoy-weddings with my guy friends; then, at least, I can be sure that my family and friends would be happy to come dance with me. In the few moments that I allow myself to be honest about my desires, I find myself dreaming of long-term companionship. But I am quick to rubbish these ideas because I know a big, lavish lesbian wedding in India would probably be the cause of many a heart attack, and perhaps even other types of violent attacks.