Meet The Parents That Wish They Were Child-Free

I love my boys so much. They are three and two now. I am so glad my son is finally three — I love me a preschooler but the toddler and baby stages were hard. Even still, I feel guilty that I am this 'super' preschool teacher at work but I can’t keep that same motivation to play and give undivided attention as a parent. I know it feels unfair to my boys who see me at school (they go there). At home, I feel like I walk away from my husband and the boys all the time. I just want to escape to another room and be alone. I feel like I am going to look back one day and regret how I use any moment I can to get the hell away. But the truth is, I lost myself for over a year.