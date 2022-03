I'm about to turn 30 , which, ludicrously, my FYP constantly reminds me is ancient. The algorithm has figured out that I'm 29 and force-feeds me posts like this one , and this one . In an environment that prematurely places me as someone who is no longer young – "You look 30" is often slung as an insult on TikTok – the affairs of ageing have accelerated. My mother and I are now experiencing some facets concurrently, and we compare notes. We're considering the same tweakments , we swap skincare parables and trade products. We discovered gua sha at the same time and have joyfully witnessed our jawlines emerging together. We were getting ready to go out to dinner recently, squeezed next to each other at her vanity , and my eyes flicked between her face and mine. It was like looking into a funhouse mirror that reveals the future. I think she's beautiful but that's beside the point – there's reassurance in the calming inevitability of it all.