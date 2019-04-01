While we're big advocates of the products that line our bathroom shelves, sometimes your skin needs the hands of a professional to give it a new lease of life.
As our thoughts turn to summer and the promise of hazy days by the pool (and hazier nights beneath the stars), we're switching our heavy coverage for sheer, lightweight products – or even going makeup-free. Which means we want our skin to look its very best.
The solution? Rejuvenating massages, luxurious serums, and LED therapy that packs a punch. Whether it's acid peels or moisturising masks, treating yourself to a facial will kickstart your complexion, just in time for festival season. Because goodness knows we can't rely on the British summer to deliver a sun-kissed glow.
Click through to find the best facials that'll leave your skin radiant.