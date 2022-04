Ask A Therapist: How Do I Talk To My Partner About Not Wanting Kids?

I feel pretty sure I don’t want children , for various reasons. This includes my history with female health issues, my mental health and the fact that I feel I can be totally fulfilled with an independent life filled with loved ones, a fun job and so on. I won’t say 100% never, because everything in life is subject to change, but when I hear my peers discuss their desire for kids, it doesn’t resonate with me. My partner of six years always seemed to agree but as we get older and the idea of ' settling down ' comes up more, they have suggested that they are more unclear on their feelings. Essentially, they are unsure whether they do or don’t want kids, meaning if they decide they do, it would likely mean us parting ways. Clearly this is too hard for either of us to really deal with so it just simmers away.