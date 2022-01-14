Understanding Argument Styles Is The Secret To A Happy Relationship

This can help you to argue in a more productive way, which can, in turn, help your personal relationships. To do this, Holly says, you have to be mindful of what you are feeling and saying and owning your own behaviour. If you are conflict-prone, for example, and really want to ramp up into a big argument, you know that it is not the other person making this happen but you. "If I know that's me that's doing that and I'm owning this behaviour, I have the capacity to change that, because I can change myself," says Holly. "And if I understand it, then maybe I can be a bit more responsive or have a bit more flexibility."