This Is Why Men Don’t Understand What Women Find Attractive

This links back to Telfer’s idea that the female gaze sees “people as people”: instead of honing in on the desirability of men’s muscles - no matter how fit a man may be - women on dating apps seem more likely to consider what type of person would take a dozen mirror selfies with their abs out. “It is worth noting that the man in the TikTok video still looks well built and strong in both of his profiles,” Dr. Hart adds. “He may just appear more approachable in the latter one.”