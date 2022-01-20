My Partner Asked To Try Something New In Bed & I Froze. Can We Get Past It?

That said, it isn’t always so easy to know whether we want to try something for us, or if we’re doing it solely to please a partner, which can be ultimately damaging to a relationship. This patriarchal society we live in redirects so much focus away from female pleasure, to the point that we often feel guilty for even thinking about it. Even in same-sex relationships (when the male gaze is not in the room), gender roles, gender expression, and messaging that women aren’t allowed to try things simply for their own pleasure are still ever-present. If you have been socialised as a woman, you may find yourself prioritising others' comfort first. If you are conditioned to always check in with everyone else before attending to your own needs when you're having sex, you can so easily miss subtle moments of pleasure or fly right by emotional or physical pain. We often don’t know how to identify what our bodies are feeling because we are not fully in our bodies. This takes practice.