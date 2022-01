We Need To Talk About This Hot Period Sex Scene

The next few minutes are a whirlwind. Trousers are yanked down. Belts whipped off. It happens so quickly that not even a towel is laid down (the sheets!). While they’re having sex, Jim looks at himself in the mirror opposite. Then he goes down on her. When he comes up, they kiss, and we see blood smeared on Julie's lips and chin. Jim stares into the mirror, almost marvelling at the blood on his face. After he leaves, Julie goes back and looks at the bloodied sheets, then we cut to the next scene. It doesn’t receive any acknowledgement later in the film and it isn’t pivotal to the plot. It’s a hot and heavy one-night stand, slotted in to show that Julie is slowly embracing being single again. The fact she is on her period is purely circumstantial. It might be a short, three-minute scene but it’s important nonetheless for showing that periods are a normal part of everyday life – convenient or not – and this extends to whatever we do in the bedroom.