We Need To Talk About This Hot Period Sex Scene

This scene in The Souvenir: Part II joins these rankings, giving us yet another authentic and realistic period sex scene, and not only normalising it but hammering home that it can be kind of hot. Through close-up shots of Julie’s (played by Honor Swinton Byrne) face, contorted in ecstasy, we see her acute pleasure. Just as importantly, we also see Jim’s (Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton) pleasure and the maturity of his initial reaction. When told that Julie is on her period, he is completely undeterred by the news and not only do they have passionate sex but they do all the things they would otherwise do were she not on her period – foreplay included. It’s pleasurable, certainly not shameful, and speaks volumes about how far we’ve come, especially considering the high profile nature of the film.