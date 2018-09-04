The Best & Worst Menstruation Scenes In Film & TV

Menstruation may affect up to half of the world's population, but that doesn't mean it's always portrayed sympathetically – or even accurately – in films and on TV. Oh no. While part of the blame must lay with the male domination of the media industry, there's no doubt that the cryptic way in which we all talk about periods is part of the problem. It may be the 21st century, but they're still often considered shameful, mysterious and symbolic of many things in our culture, from entry to womanhood to a woman's "crazy", emotional behaviour.
This makes periods a versatile on-screen device. They're used for both comic and dramatic effect, to heighten anything from a heartwarming coming-of-age moment, to an awkward sitcom scene, or even – perhaps especially – a good old bloody gorefest. We've scoured through some of the most memorable periods in films and TV, both old and new, and found scenes that will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions – from warm adoration to straight-up fury.