My Partner Asked To Try Something New In Bed & I Froze. Can We Get Past It?

Now I’m worried we won’t be able to try it until I see her again after the move, which won’t be for months. And more generally, I’m not sure how I can show her I’m comfortable doing something different. I don’t understand why she would tell me about it and then never let us try it together when it’s clearly something she enjoys. I feel secure in the relationship but feel very immature sexually compared to her and feel like that is causing a block between us. But how do I experiment with something new to become more experienced without my partner? I’m also horribly sad to see her go and parse through those feelings. What should I do?