Can We Imagine A World Where Marriage Doesn’t Have To Mean Monogamy?

Now, data on open marriages is very skewable. If you fly over to the Bay Area in San Francisco, statistics say that over half of gay married couples are in open relationships. If you fly back to Brexit Island, there are basically no statistics about open and poly marriages because it’s far too left-wing a concept for a right-wing government to collect data on. But one thing we do know is that they happen. We have all seen it, from the uncle and auntie who have an ‘arrangement’ to that one article you read in a cool culture magazine about a couple going open and it being the best thing that ever happened to them. We also know it because we have all felt it: even my best mate from home who is a dedicated monogamist told me in an interview for the book that she had thought about it, about sleeping with other people. But she wouldn’t act on it. When I asked why, she said: "Because I’m married!"