The Problem With The Introvert Vs. Extrovert Debate

Another way of looking at what distinguishes the two in a more self-assessing way, is reflecting on the source of one's 'energy'. You may enjoy spending most of your time alone, but if you are energised by having others around you, then you may be an extrovert. If you're someone that may enjoy social settings but feels the need to 'recharge' by yourself, then you could sit further along the introvert side of the spectrum. Some people compare this to being right or left-handed, though, where having a dominant hand doesn't leave your other hand completely immobile or useless, you're just naturally better with one. This of course, is far from scientific, but it helps people to identify their interpersonal needs better.