There is a difference between being 'happy at work' and ' happy with your work situation '. The former implies a job where you feel fulfilled every single day and work is a pleasure; the latter focuses more on being satisfied with the role your work plays in your life. This could be a role that is less fulfilling but stable and doesn't unduly stress you, or a role that doesn't pay as well as you like but still pays alright and makes you feel like you are contributing. 'Happy at work' is a somewhat nebulous concept built on overreaching expectations and often leads to disappointment and frustration, while 'happy with your work situation' is far more pragmatic and forgiving.