4 Women On What It’s Like To Have A 4 Day Work Week

One downside she has noticed with a four-day week is a reduction in the amount of time available for team meetings. "We’ve agreed internally that people can either take Wednesday or Friday off. However, this means that we can only really have full team meetings on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday," she says. "It hasn’t been too bad though – we make an effort to have as little meetings and work as asynchronously as possible anyway."



Gemma believes the whole nation would benefit from a four-day work week. "I love my job but I don’t think anyone should have to work full-time in order to live," she says. "The 40-hour work week is just an arbitrary figure – is it working for anyone anymore? Surely we can be more creative about how we structure our society. I think it’s so important to have genuine freedom to spend your time however you want to, nurturing all the other aspects that make us human. If everyone in the UK had the opportunity to live like that, our society would feel so much stronger and healthier."