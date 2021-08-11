How A Four Day Work Week Could Be Possible In The UK

“For workers, it's gonna be better for mental health and wellbeing,” he tells R29. “We know that in the UK, overwork, stress and burnout is prevalent in the British workplace. A four day working week is about giving everyone a better work-life balance.” On the economic side, a four day week doesn’t hamper productivity – he says it actually can increase it. “The more and more we see companies adopting [a four day week] and governments implementing pilot schemes, the more evidence there is to suggest that when you implement it, productivity either goes up or at least stays the same”. When workers are better rested and more motivated, they perform better. As for the environment, less time spent working decreases time spent commuting and the amount of high energy consumption used for technology and in offices. On top of this he points to more time spent engaging in local democracy, gender parity and a greater distribution of jobs as other benefits.