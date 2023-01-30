Is Therapy-Speak Ruining Our Relationships?

Even if videos like Brandolini's are intended to be educational templates that we use to better understand ourselves and our relationships, a strange phenomenon occurs when we take them at face value and use them in place of real therapy. As we are fed more and more videos that strip any nuance from psychological concepts, some viewers are replicating what they see online. After all, these "how-to" therapy videos often appear alongside other instructional and aspirational content like skincare videos, makeup videos and fashion videos. This is where things get dangerous. If these short videos are our sole entry point into the world of therapy, we can be left with only a rough understanding of complex terms.



Brandolini acknowledges that this "therapy-speak" phenomenon can complicate things. "It's wonderful that we're able to access information about, and normalise, mental health issues – however, as with anything, there is also the danger of misuse, misinterpretation and weaponising," she says. "People can take these words and concepts out of context and use it to justify bad behaviour. It can also feed unhealthy self-centredness. That's why it's so important to be using mental health-focused media as an add-on to working through our issues with a licensed professional."