Ask A Therapist: I Found Out My Friend Was Abusive To His Ex

It's important to mind our own safety in this situation, if and when you see this friend. That takes a mix of intuition and lived experience – using your senses and prior knowledge to make an assessment of a situation. That's not only how you feel about the other person but the actions that you contribute as well. For example, where you meet, what kind of environment you meet in, what language you use, how physically proximate you are. We should take responsibility where we can but also use our intuition as to how comfortable we are around the person. Sometimes that goes a bit awry and it's either under- or over-calibrated. And I don't think we can be too hard on ourselves. When and where there's any doubt, keep away.