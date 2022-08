The True Cost Of Ignoring Your Boundaries At Work

Establishing personal boundaries at work can feel counterintuitive because we’ve been scammed into thinking that hard work and grinding beyond our limits is the route to success. Pushing back on that can sometimes feel like self-sabotage. Even with Beyoncé’s calls for us to quit our jobs, the conversation around cultivating a "soft life" and the much-discussed Great Resignation , we still, as a society, value material and financial success over everything else. I realised a few years ago that professional accolades don’t mean anything if you’ve sacrificed your life or health to get them. Nothing is worth that. We’ve been socialised to fit in and not rock the boat but protecting your energy and self-worth doesn’t have to come at a cost. It ultimately comes down to value: how much we value ourselves and our time, and how much our employers or clients value us. As Kara points out: "Companies don’t want to lose talented people – it’s expensive and very inconvenient. You have more power than perhaps you believe. Use it to establish what you need."