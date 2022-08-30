The True Cost Of Ignoring Your Boundaries At Work

After my own experience of having my boundaries pushed and feeling frustrated that I hadn’t stood my ground, I’ve become a lot more intentional about what I will and will not accept within a work environment. This means staying vigilant, which can be draining, but over time muscle memory kicks in and red flags alerting you to disrespectful behaviour and unrealistic deadlines or client expectations rise quicker on their own. In an age where we have access to each other 24/7, Georgia has some helpful examples of her own work boundaries. "I have a work phone and a personal phone and I do not take my work phone out with me on evenings and weekends unless I have prior agreed as we are in a launch phase. I am only available for work outside of office hours in extreme cases and genuine emergencies. In my 10+ year career, there have been two incidents I would consider genuine emergencies. Every day I block out a one-hour lunchtime, I don’t respond until I can do so and I don’t apologise for a delayed reply if I didn’t have a moment to respond sooner."