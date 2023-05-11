How Can I Invite My Partner To Explore Our Open Relationship More?

It sounds like you and your partner have a great dynamic, but these early moments of keeping our desires from our partner can often lead to bigger ruptures in the relationship down the line. I imagine one of the reasons you opened your relationship in the first place was so you each could lead a life that's fulfilling your individual needs. And now, just because you're sharing your desire doesn't mean you have to act on it. Just having the conversation can be good for the life you two are building. When the inner world is out of sync with the rest of the relationship, we often feel it, but struggle to identify exactly where the disconnect is. Luckily, you know exactly what is happening for you — now, you just need to invite your partner into the conversation to see what's happening for them.