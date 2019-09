If a sense of community is important to you, certain events like After Pandora, Kinky Salon and Killing Kittens also host non-sexual social events. These can which can be a great way to meet people before attending a more naked version of the same event, and assuage any nervousness you might feel. The same is true of munches – the term for a meet up for a group of people with shared kinky interests – which you’ll find in abundance on Fetlife.On the subject of communication: I’d recommend having a full and frank discussion with the person (or people) you’re attending with. Perhaps unsurprisingly, sex parties can be a crucible of emotions, and the more you communicate in advance, the easier it will be to avoid any unexpected stumbling blocks.If you’re going with a lover, some things to consider: What are your limits? What are your partner’s? Is playing with others OK? If so, to what extent? Is it OK for you to play separately from one another, or only together? What have you agreed about safe sex practices with new people? What’s the plan if one of you wants to leave and the other is having a really good time? The ‘let’s just see what happens’ approach may seem more spontaneous, but it can lead to some seriously crossed wires and hurt feelings later on.It’s totally normal to be nervous! However, definitely try to avoid getting drunk or high to overcome this. It’s imperative to get and give consent when you’re sober, plus many events will ask you to leave if you’re out of it. Consent culture underpins these events, so I’d recommend reading something like this zine , which was created specifically for sex positive spaces.At most events there’s normally plenty of socialising before you get down to brass tax, so don’t worry about walking into the middle of a naked pile on. There’ll also be a space for you to get changed if you opted not to wear your fetish gear on the 24 bus. A note on outfits – some places specify a dress code or fancy dress theme, but I wouldn’t get too hung up on this. You may well end up taking your outfit off fairly quickly. I once spent ages elaborately painting my face as a bumble bee, only for it to get smushed into a yellow mess after some enthusiastic oral.When you’re chatting to other guests, be honest about the fact it’s your first time. There’s really no need to overplay your experience level, as everyone’s new at some point. It’ll mean that other attendees can be sensitive to any potential nerves you may have, and also be supportive and welcoming.Just like any other night out, it pays to have realistic expectations about the occasion. It might be an amazing, transformative erotic experience, or you might end up having lacklustre sex and go home early. That’s fine. Not every orgy is going to be like Shortbus crossed with Caligula. A friend of mine recently attended a private event where the group chemistry just wasn’t right, and no-one ended up fucking. Instead they just ended up playing a relatively chaste game of spin the bottle.Most parties will have their own safer sex supplies available, but it never hurts to bring some additional ones with you. You can also bring along a favourite toys, kit, kink equipment etc, and I’ve always found props like these to be a great way to start a conversation with someone you want to play with. If you spot someone sexy wielding a paddle, vibrator or rope that you like the look of, slink over, tell them you’re thinking of buying one yourself and could they show you how it works?And finally, a crucial thing to remember is it is absolutely OK to go to a sex party and not have any sex at all. Your attendance is in no way a guarantee that you’ll play. Personally, if I’m feeling a bit uncertain about an event, I treat it like any other non sexual social event, and if sex happens, that’s a fun bonus – but in no way essentially to making the night a ‘success’. And of course, if you’re not feeling it, just leave.Having said that, sex parties can be an opportunity to have incredibly hot sexual experiences. Orgies have helped me discover more about how I like to fuck, and given me experiences that are firmly lodged in my wank bank. They’ve made me more confident in my body, as well as more body positive generally. We’re so often presented with a limited version of how sex ‘should’ look, and it’s incredibly exciting (and hot) to be in a room full of different people, with different bodies, fucking one another. I’ve met gorgeous people, some of whom have gone on to become friends, and had significant shared experiences with partners and lovers. Above all, they’ve shown me of the value of feeling sexually playful and not taking it all too seriously.