You will see common themes of lying and a disregard for a partner’s feelings across all forms of cheating. This was true for 26-year-old Jackie*, who was formerly in an open relationship with a man she met on Hinge. He floated the idea of non-monogamy when they first met and it became the early basis of their relationship. However, they appeared to have differing ideas of what this meant. "At the time I thought we had to be honest about who we were seeing and when. We didn’t need to give specific details about the individual but our partner should know if we were going on a date," Jackie recalls. "It turned out this was not his understanding, and he thought it was more of a 'don't ask, don't tell' situation."